Bleachers are back with a new single, ‘Modern Girl’, marking the first glimpse into their upcoming album.

The track, which premiered as Clara Amfo’s ‘Hottest Record’ on BBC Radio 1, will also feature in the final season of Netflix’s Sex Education, set to drop tomorrow. Directed by Alex Lockett, the accompanying video is available to watch now.

Last month, the band dropped ‘Live At Radio City Music Hall’, a live album capturing their sold-out headline show in New York on 26th July 2022.

Fronted by eight-time Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff, Bleachers have gained a dedicated following over their three studio albums, including their latest, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’. The album’s single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ earned a ‘Best Alternative Video’ nomination at the 2021 MTV VMAs.

You can listen to ‘Modern Girl’ now.