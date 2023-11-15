Bleachers have announced a new album, dropped latest single ‘Alma Mater’, featuring Lana Del Rey

Bleachers have unveiled ‘Alma Mater’, a new single taken from their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album, set for release on 8th March 2024.

Their first with new label Dirty Hit, the new track features additional vocals from Lana Del Rey, and marks a significant departure from their energetic lead single ‘Modern Girl’, delving into a reflective, atmospheric sound that reminisces about youth.

The album follows their 2021 release, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,’ and will be supported by a headline UK tour in spring 2024. The run is set to begin at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 19th, and will include stops in Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. Tickets will be available for general sale from 10am on November 24th.

The dates read:

MARCH 2024

19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

The tracklist for ‘Bleachers’ reads: