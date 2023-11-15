Bleachers have announced a new album, dropped latest single ‘Alma Mater’, featuring Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff and co.'s fourth album will arrive next March.

Bleachers have unveiled ‘Alma Mater’, a new single taken from their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album, set for release on 8th March 2024.

Their first with new label Dirty Hit, the new track features additional vocals from Lana Del Rey, and marks a significant departure from their energetic lead single ‘Modern Girl’, delving into a reflective, atmospheric sound that reminisces about youth.

The album follows their 2021 release, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,’ and will be supported by a headline UK tour in spring 2024. The run is set to begin at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on March 19th, and will include stops in Manchester, Birmingham, and Glasgow. Tickets will be available for general sale from 10am on November 24th.

The dates read:

MARCH 2024
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

The tracklist for ‘Bleachers’ reads:

  1. I Am Right On Time
  2. Modern Girl
  3. Jesus Is Dead
  4. Me Before You
  5. Alma Mater
  6. Tiny Moves
  7. Isimo
  8. Woke Up Today
  9. Self Respect
  10. Hey Joe
  11. Call Me After Midnight
  12. We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever
  13. Ordinary Heaven
  14. The Waiter
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dork's Christmas Night Out is back for 2023, with Panic Shack, Lambrini Girls and The Itch
Music News
PC Music duo Thy Slaughter have announced their debut album with Ellie Rowsell collab 'Lost Everything'
Music News
Allie X has announced her "angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent" new album, 'Girl With No Face'
READ MORE