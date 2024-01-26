Bleachers are going to perform a gig at Przym in Kingston to celebrate the release of their new album

Jack Antonoff and co.'s fourth album will arrive in March.

Bleachers have announced a new show in the UK.

They’ll play at Przym in Kingston on 27th March, not long after the arrival of their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album, set for release on 8th March.

Their first with new label Dirty Hit, latest cut ‘Alma Mater’ features additional vocals from Lana Del Rey, and marks a significant departure from their energetic lead single ‘Modern Girl’.

The band’s UK dates now read:

MARCH 2024
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
27 Kingston, Pryzm

