Bleachers are going to perform a gig at Przym in Kingston to celebrate the release of their new album

Bleachers have announced a new show in the UK.
They’ll play at Przym in Kingston on 27th March, not long after the arrival of their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album, set for release on 8th March.
Their first with new label Dirty Hit, latest cut ‘Alma Mater’ features additional vocals from Lana Del Rey, and marks a significant departure from their energetic lead single ‘Modern Girl’.
The band’s UK dates now read:
MARCH 2024
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers
27 Kingston, Pryzm