Bleachers have announced a tour of the UK and Europe for autumn

Jack Antonoff and co.'s fourth album is out now.

Bleachers have announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of the band’s self-titled fourth studio album, which arrived on 8th March and saw them take the cover of Dork (hooray, etc). They’ll follow sets at Reading & Leeds, and an earlier UK tour that kicks off later this month.

The details are:

AUGUST
24 Reading, UK – Reading Festival
25 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
27 London, UK – Brixton Academy
30 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

SEPTEMBER
01 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk
02 Paris, France – L’Olympia
04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

ORDER THIS ISSUE

Please make sure you select the correct location for your order. For example, if you are in the United States, select ‘Location: US & Rest of the World’. Failure to select the appropriate location for your delivery address will result in the cancellation of your order. Please note: International orders may be subject to import taxes, customs duties, and/or fees imposed by the destination country.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Shelf Lives explore the fakery of LA with their new video for 'PVC Real Estate'
Music News
Still Corners have shared a new single and video (feat. lots of seagulls) - check out 'Crystal Blue'
Music News
Gustaf have dropped new single 'Close' to coincide with their UK tour supporting Yard Act
READ MORE