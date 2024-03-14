Bleachers have announced a tour of the UK and Europe for autumn

Bleachers have announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of the band’s self-titled fourth studio album, which arrived on 8th March and saw them take the cover of Dork (hooray, etc). They’ll follow sets at Reading & Leeds, and an earlier UK tour that kicks off later this month.
The details are:
AUGUST
24 Reading, UK – Reading Festival
25 Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
27 London, UK – Brixton Academy
30 Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
SEPTEMBER
01 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk
02 Paris, France – L’Olympia
04 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
