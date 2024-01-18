Bleachers have released a new single and video, ‘Tiny Moves’

Bleachers have unveiled a new single, ‘Tiny Moves’.

It follows on from ‘Alma Mater’, and marks the latest cut taken from their upcoming self-titled fourth studio album, set for release on 8th March 2024.

A press release explains: “Co-directed by Jack [Antonoff]’s wife Margaret Qualley and Alex Lockett, the enchanting visuals feature Margaret performing a self-choreographed routine as dawn breaks across the New York City skyline.”

Check it out below.

The album follows their 2021 release, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’, and will be supported by a headline UK tour in spring 2024.

The dates read:

MARCH 2024

19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

22 Manchester, O2 Ritz

23 Birmingham, O2 Institute

25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

The tracklist for ‘Bleachers’ reads: