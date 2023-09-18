blink-182 have announced a new album, and it’ll be released in October

The title-track will be released later this week.

blink-182 have announced a new album.

‘One More Time…’ – the band’s first album to feature Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011 – will be released on 20th October. They’ve also shared a new trailer, with the title-track following on Thursday.

The 17 tracks are said in a press release to “capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.”

Check out the trailer below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER
11 London – The 02
12 London – The 02
14 Birmingham – Utilita Arena
15 Manchester – AO Arena
16 Manchester – AO Arena

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

ONE MORE TIME… Tracklist
ANTHEM PART 3
DANCE WITH ME
FELL IN LOVE
TERRIFIED
ONE MORE TIME
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
TURN THIS OFF!
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG
EDGING
YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT
BLINK WAVE
BAD NEWS
HURT (INTERLUDE)
TURPENTINE
FUCK FACE
OTHER SIDE
CHILDHOOD

