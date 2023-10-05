blink-182 have released a Ramones-inspired video for their new single, ‘Dance With Me’

blink-182 have released a new single, ‘Dance With Me’.

The track follows on from their recent drops, ‘One More Time’ and ‘More Than You Know’. They’re from ‘One More Time…’, the band’s first album to feature Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker since 2011, which will be released on 20th October.

The 17 tracks are said in a press release to “capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.”

Check out the single below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

11 London – The 02

12 London – The 02

14 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

15 Manchester – AO Arena

16 Manchester – AO Arena

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

ONE MORE TIME… Tracklist

ANTHEM PART 3

DANCE WITH ME

FELL IN LOVE

TERRIFIED

ONE MORE TIME

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

TURN THIS OFF!

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG

EDGING

YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT

BLINK WAVE

BAD NEWS

HURT (INTERLUDE)

TURPENTINE

FUCK FACE

OTHER SIDE

CHILDHOOD