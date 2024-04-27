blink-182 ramps up 2024 North American tour with new features and more dates

blink-182 have expanded their 2024 tour with additional dates across North America, featuring new stage designs and increased venue capacity.
The newly announced leg will start in June and includes 30 more dates, with a complete 360-degree view of the stage.
The tour will also see a variety of support acts joining the band, including Pierce The Veil, Alexisonfire, Astronoid, Drain, Ekkstacy, Hot Milk, Jxdn, Landon Barker, and Live Without.
The complete details for blink-182’s 2024 North American and UK/Irish tour dates read:
JUNE
20 Kia Center, Orlando, FL, USA
21 Kaseya Center, Miami, FL, USA
24 Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX, USA
25 Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX, USA
27 Ball Arena, Denver, CO, USA
30 Petco Park, San Diego, CA, USA
JULY
2 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ, USA
3 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA
6 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA
8 Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA, USA
9 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA, USA
11 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
13 Moda Center, Portland, OR, USA
14 Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA, USA
21 Citi Field, Flushing, NY, USA
23 Fenway Park, Boston, MA, USA
24 The XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT, USA
26 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA
27 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC, USA
29 Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC, USA
30 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC, USA
AUGUST
1 Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY, USA
2 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN, USA
6 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN, USA
7 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI, USA
9 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO, USA
10 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, USA
12 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI, USA
13 Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH, USA
15 Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
26 SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland
27 Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland
29 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland
30 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland