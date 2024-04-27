blink-182 ramps up 2024 North American tour with new features and more dates

blink-182 have expanded their 2024 tour with additional dates across North America, featuring new stage designs and increased venue capacity.

The newly announced leg will start in June and includes 30 more dates, with a complete 360-degree view of the stage.

The tour will also see a variety of support acts joining the band, including Pierce The Veil, Alexisonfire, Astronoid, Drain, Ekkstacy, Hot Milk, Jxdn, Landon Barker, and Live Without.

The complete details for blink-182’s 2024 North American and UK/Irish tour dates read:

JUNE

20 Kia Center, Orlando, FL, USA

21 Kaseya Center, Miami, FL, USA

24 Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX, USA

25 Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX, USA

27 Ball Arena, Denver, CO, USA

30 Petco Park, San Diego, CA, USA

JULY

2 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ, USA

3 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA

6 SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA, USA

8 Save Mart Center, Fresno, CA, USA

9 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA, USA

11 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

13 Moda Center, Portland, OR, USA

14 Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy, WA, USA

21 Citi Field, Flushing, NY, USA

23 Fenway Park, Boston, MA, USA

24 The XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT, USA

26 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA, USA

27 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC, USA

29 Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC, USA

30 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC, USA

AUGUST

1 Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY, USA

2 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN, USA

6 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN, USA

7 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI, USA

9 T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO, USA

10 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, USA

12 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI, USA

13 Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH, USA

15 Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada

26 SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

27 Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

29 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

30 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland