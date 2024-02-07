Bloc Party are finally streaming their elusive, cult-fave 2004 EP, ‘Little Thoughts’

Bloc Party are finally streaming their elusive 2004 EP, ‘Little Thoughts’.

The effort was originally only available in Japan, with the new release marking the start of Bloc Party re-releasing a large selection of rare songs, deep cuts and fan favourites to streaming services.

Kele Okereke comments: “We’ve been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating twenty years of Bloc Party. We heard from a lot of people that they couldn’t get tickets for the Silent Alarm gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.”

The band will perform their biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July, joined by The Hives, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

They’ve also just announced new shows for 4th July at The Telegraph Building, Belfast and 5th July at 3Arena, Dublin.