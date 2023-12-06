Bloc Party have announced their biggest show to date, a one-off summer party at London’s Crystal Palace Park

Bloc Party have announced a new London event.

The band will perform their biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July, joined by The Hives, Friendly Fires, The Mysterines and Connie Constance.

Kele Okereke comments: “We’ve been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating twenty years of Bloc Party. We heard from a lot of people that they couldn’t get tickets for the Silent Alarm gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.”

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December.

Bloc Party have not long dropped their first-ever collaboration, ‘Keep It Rolling with KennyHoopla)’, from their ‘The High Life’ EP, released over the summer.