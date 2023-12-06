Bloc Party have announced their biggest show to date, a one-off summer party at London’s Crystal Palace Park

They'll be joined by The Hives and more.

Bloc Party have announced a new London event.

The band will perform their biggest show to date at London’s Crystal Palace Park on Sunday 7th July, joined by The HivesFriendly Fires, The Mysterines and Connie Constance

Kele Okereke comments: “We’ve been having so much fun playing shows over the past year, so it makes sense to do something special for old and new fans, celebrating twenty years of Bloc Party. We heard from a lot of people that they couldn’t get tickets for the Silent Alarm gigs, so a one-off summer party playing that and the bangers feels like the right thing to do.” 

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 8th December.

Bloc Party have not long dropped their first-ever collaboration, ‘Keep It Rolling with KennyHoopla)’, from their ‘The High Life’ EP, released over the summer.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Hype List 2024: d4vd: "It's easy to get caught up in the noise, but it's so important not to lose the magic"
Music News
The Armed are set to hit London next year for their first UK headline show since 2019
Music News
Sampha has released a new video for 'Can't Go Back'
READ MORE