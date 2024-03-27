Blondshell and Bully have teamed up for a new single, ‘Docket’.

Blondshell explains: “For me this is a song about splitting off from yourself. It’s about uncertainty when you’re in different environments all the time. In a way it’s about wanting to cope with distance and change but it’s also just a bit about being reckless.

“I had space on this song for another person and I kept hearing Bully’s voice on it. I’m a huge fan of hers and when I was touring last summer I couldn’t stop listening to her album. Honestly when we were sitting in the studio and I heard her voice coming through I was just kind of shocked and in awe of her. I’m really happy she said yes to making the song with me.”

Bully (Alicia Bognanno) adds: “I’m a huge fan of Sabrina, I think she is incredible and I was over the moon that she asked me to be a part of her song. It makes me really happy seeing so many musicians in our indie world supporting and admiring one another. So thank you Sabrina and special shout out to her dog who I am a massive fan of as well.”

Blondshell has not long released a new deluxe album, an expanded version of her recent self-titled full length which features a handful of bonus tracks. She also appears on ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’, which is due later this year via A24.

Check out the new single below.