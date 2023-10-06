Blondshell has released a number of bonus tracks with her new deluxe album reissue

Blondshell has released a new deluxe album.

It’s an expanded version of her recent self-titled full length, and features a handful of bonus tracks.

She says of new inclusion ‘It Wasn’t Love’: “There are so many times that I thought I was in love but I was actually just feeling longing, desperation or confusion about my self worth. I think that was the case with a lot of the relationships I wrote about on my album. I talked about love and romance as a way of talking about more fundamental conflicts within myself. This song is my way of saying that my perspective has changed on those past relationships and what actually qualifies as love, particularly in the context of a queer relationship.”

Check out the deluxe album in full below.