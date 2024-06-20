Blood Wizard has signed to Sad Club Records and celebrates his inner child with new single, ‘babytooth’

Blood Wizard has released a new single, ‘babytooth’.

The track is out now via London-based label Sad Club Records, and follows Blood Wizard’s 2021 debut album ‘Western Spaghetti’. It’ll be celebrated with a show at The George Tavern, London on 16th July.

“babytooth is a call to my inner child to stick around a bit longer,” he says. “Making music is something that connects me to that chaotic, childlike energy that can so easily be lost. That energy is something I’ve wanted to try and nurture by returning to a more instinctual way of writing music that focuses more on feelings and less on thoughts. For me the song feels like losing a part of yourself to the big, bad world, like it’s slipping through your fingers when you’re not ready to let it go.”

Check it out below.