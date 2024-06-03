Blossoms have announced their new album, ‘Gary’

Blossoms have announced their fifth album, ‘Gary’.

With the full-length set to arrive on 20th September, they’ve also shared the title-track, the video for which features Rick Astley.

Tom Ogden says: “The video is directed by myself and my brother Ewan Ogden and it picks up where our last video left off. The song is based on a true story I heard on the radio last year – Gary the 8-foot fibreglass Gorilla was stolen from Reynard Garden in Carluke, Scotland. We’ve recreated the story on screen with Rick Astley playing Andrew Scott, the owner of the garden centre, and the band stealing Gary. This video was so much fun to make and was shot again on 16mm film, on location around Stockport, the Peak District, and Derbyshire.

“The song itself is the centrepiece of the album and after toying with different titles, we kept going back to Gary. In the end, it could only be ‘Gary’.”

‘Gary’ was produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson. CMAT has also co-written two of the tracks, ‘I Like Your Look’ and ‘Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?’.

Tom continues: “The heart of this record is about the five of us recording live in a room together for the first time in years. We wanted to capture the energy of what it’s like when five friends decide to start a band and make music together.

“We collaborated more than we ever have on this record too, and alongside working with long-time collaborator James Skelly, we brought in Josh and CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson). We hired an AirBnB on the seafront in Anglesey and locked ourselves away for the writing session with Ciara and it was one of the most inspiring few days we’ve had as a band. During the writing process, we were listening to a lot of Bowie, Blondie, and Hall & Oates.”

The news follows their recent single ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’, which marked the band’s first release since their 2023 single ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Big Star

What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?

Gary

I Like Your Look

Nightclub

Perfect Me

Mothers

Cinnamon

Slow Down

Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

Sean Dyche shared his thoughts on participating in the video, stating, “I was delighted to be asked to appear in Blossoms’ new video and it was great to have a ‘craic’ with them whilst filming. Great lads and a great band … Loving what they all produce”.

Gary the Gorilla had no comment.

Blossoms expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration with J Lloyd, saying, “We’ve always been big fans of Jungle so we reached out to them last year about working together. This was the first song we worked on, it came together in a couple of hours and we absolutely love it. Sonically, it feels like a new avenue for the band but it still retains the core Blossoms DNA”.

You can check out ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’ below.