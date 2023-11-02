Blossoms have announced their biggest headline show to date.

The band – who’ve not long dropped a new single – will perform at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester on 25th August.

Speaking about the show, Tom Ogden says: ‘Headlining our biggest show yet at Wythenshawe Park is going to be THE moment of our career so far for us. It makes me think of me and Joe going to watch Oasis and The Stone Roses at Heaton Park back when we were teenagers and how important these big summer Manchester shows are to people. It made us want to be in a band, affected what we wore and changed our lives forever. To misquote Dorothy, ‘Lads, I’ve a feeling we’re not on Oldham Street anymore!’

The first song to be released on the band’s new record label ODD SK – and their first new music since third album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, released in April 2022 – ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’ was inspired by Rupi Kaur’s poem of the same name.

Check it out below.