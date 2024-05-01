Blossoms have released their new single ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’, featuring Everton manager Sean Dyche and an 8-foot high stolen fibreglass gorilla

Blossoms have released a new single titled ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’ along with an… intriguing music video.

The video, directed by Ewan Ogden and the band’s own Tom Ogden, features a cameo from Everton Football Club’s manager, Sean Dyche, and ‘Gary the Gorilla’, an 8-foot fibreglass gorilla taken from a Lancashire garden centre last year.

The track is produced by J Lloyd of Jungle and James Skelly from The Coral, marking the band’s first release since their 2023 single ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’, which featured artist Findlay.

Sean Dyche shared his thoughts on participating in the video, stating, “I was delighted to be asked to appear in Blossoms’ new video and it was great to have a ‘craic’ with them whilst filming. Great lads and a great band … Loving what they all produce”.

Gary the Gorilla had no comment.

Blossoms expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration with J Lloyd, saying, “We’ve always been big fans of Jungle so we reached out to them last year about working together. This was the first song we worked on, it came together in a couple of hours and we absolutely love it. Sonically, it feels like a new avenue for the band but it still retains the core Blossoms DNA”.

You can check out ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’ below.