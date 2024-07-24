Blossoms reckon with expectations on their new single, ‘Perfect Me’: “It’s about this perfect being that doesn’t exist”

Blossoms have released a new single, ‘Perfect Me’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming fifth album, ‘Gary’. With the full-length set to arrive on 20th September, they’ve also not long shared the title-track, the video for which features Rick Astley, and ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’.

Speaking about the new single, Tom Ogden says: “‘Perfect Me wasn’t done in the normal way we make songs. Normally I write the song at home and then bring it to the lads. We just made this one from nothing. We had a synth sequence and built it up from scratch in the studio. The spontaneity of it resulted in it having a lot of energy. It’s about this perfect being that doesn’t exist.”

‘Gary’ was produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson. CMAT has also co-written two of the tracks, ‘I Like Your Look’ and ‘Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?’.

Tom continues: “The heart of this record is about the five of us recording live in a room together for the first time in years. We wanted to capture the energy of what it’s like when five friends decide to start a band and make music together.

“We collaborated more than we ever have on this record too, and alongside working with long-time collaborator James Skelly, we brought in Josh and CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson). We hired an AirBnB on the seafront in Anglesey and locked ourselves away for the writing session with Ciara and it was one of the most inspiring few days we’ve had as a band. During the writing process, we were listening to a lot of Bowie, Blondie, and Hall & Oates.”

The news follows their recent single ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?’, which marked the band’s first release since their 2023 single ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’.

