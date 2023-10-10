Blossoms have dropped a brand new single, the first on their own label – check out Findlay collab ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’

Blossoms have dropped a brand new single, Findlay collab ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’.

The first song to be released on the band’s new record label ODD SK – and their first new music since third album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, released in April 2022 – ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’ was inspired by Rupi Kaur’s poem of the same name.

Singer and lyricist Tom Ogden explains: “We initially kicked the song around as a band in a way that we did when we first started – all in the round together at our rehearsal room. It’s something we’ve not really been able to do for a long time but it felt so natural and euphoric for the five of us! Some of the song’s DNA lies within the local Manchester bands we grew up listening to from our parents’ record collections, bands like New Order and James.

“Lyrically our songs have sometimes been inspired by books and short stories. Last January we came across the poem ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’ by Rupi Kaur and thought it captured the feeling of heartbreak so accurately and it struck a chord with us (literally!). We thought it was a great concept for a song and reached out to Rupi about using some of her words and she kindly gave us permission to use them. We had always imagined the track as a duet, so we got in touch with singer Findlay who’s work we’ve been fans of for years. She loved the song and was up for getting involved and that really was the final piece of the puzzle for us.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live supporting Inhaler at their 3 Arena show in Dublin on 11th November.