The record is coming in March.

Blu DeTiger has announced her long-awaited debut album, ‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’.

The full-length is set for release on 29th March via Capitol/EMI Records, preceded by early teaser single ‘Dangerous Game’, which arrives alongside a video shot in LA (out later this arvo).

“I wanted a song that portrayed this fun character who doesn’t give a fuck, who wants to go out and experience life – which is a big part of my personality,” she explains.

‘All I Ever Want Is Everything’ features co-writes from Uffie, Mayer Hawthorne, Chappell Roan, Alexander 23 and Blu’s frequent collaborator, her brother, Rex. She also teamed up with Magdalena Bay.

Check out the new single below.

