Blu DeTiger is back with a new single, ‘Cut Me Down (feat. Mallrat)’

The new track is out now.
Photo Credit: Lucas Creighton

Blu DeTiger is back with a new single, ‘Cut Me Down (feat. Mallrat)’.

The track follows on from recent-ish singles ‘Elevator’ and ‘Lipstick’, as well as a support slot with Sabrina Carpenter on her recent US tour.

A press release explains: “Released today by Capitol Records/EMI, the two artists trade off on vocals, bringing a breezy, irrepressible energy as they confront those who take pleasure in cutting other people down. Blu also plays bass on the track, which she produced with John Hill and Sam Homaee. Blu and Mallrat wrote ‘Cut Me Down’ with Hill, Homaee and Amy Allen.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Easy Life have released their last-ever single - check out 'Trust Exercises'
Music News
Brittany Howard has shared the first single from her new solo album, 'What Now'
Music News
Paris Paloma has released a new video for 'drywall' ahead of Live At Leeds this weekend
READ MORE