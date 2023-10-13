Blu DeTiger is back with a new single, ‘Cut Me Down (feat. Mallrat)’.

The track follows on from recent-ish singles ‘Elevator’ and ‘Lipstick’, as well as a support slot with Sabrina Carpenter on her recent US tour.

A press release explains: “Released today by Capitol Records/EMI, the two artists trade off on vocals, bringing a breezy, irrepressible energy as they confront those who take pleasure in cutting other people down. Blu also plays bass on the track, which she produced with John Hill and Sam Homaee. Blu and Mallrat wrote ‘Cut Me Down’ with Hill, Homaee and Amy Allen.”

Check it out below.