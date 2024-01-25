Blue Bendy have announced their debut album, ‘So Medieval’.

The full-length is set for release on 12th April via The state51 Conspiracy, with the news arriving alongside teaser single ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’.

Singer and lyricist Arthur Nolan says: “Dig is dedicated to an old flame and a city break. I was eat pray loving, digging around for some culture in the wake of breaking up. The wheels came off the trip quickly, and now I won’t go back to Bologna, I’m banned.”

Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:

APRIL

12 Scunthorpe, Café Indiependent

MAY

4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival

5 Bristol, Louisiana

7 Cambridge, Portland Arms

8 Oxford, Common Ground

9 London, The Garage

12 Kendal, Glisky

13 Glasgow, Stereo

14 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom

15 Manchester, YES Basement

18 Sheffield, Get Together Festival

The album’s full tracklisting reads: