Photo Credit: Michael Julings

Blue Bendy have announced their debut album, ‘So Medieval’.

The full-length is set for release on 12th April via The state51 Conspiracy, with the news arriving alongside teaser single ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’.

Singer and lyricist Arthur Nolan says: “Dig is dedicated to an old flame and a city break. I was eat pray loving, digging around for some culture in the wake of breaking up. The wheels came off the trip quickly, and now I won’t go back to Bologna, I’m banned.”

Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:

APRIL
12 Scunthorpe, Café Indiependent

MAY
4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
5 Bristol, Louisiana
7 Cambridge, Portland Arms
8 Oxford, Common Ground
9 London, The Garage
12 Kendal, Glisky
13 Glasgow, Stereo
14 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom
15 Manchester, YES Basement
18 Sheffield, Get Together Festival

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. So Medieval
  2. Mr. Bubblegum
  3. Darp
  4. Darp 2 / Exorcism
  5. I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed
  6. The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)
  7. Come On Baby, Dig!
  8. Sunny
  9. Cloudy
  10. Goodnight Bobby
