Blue Bendy have announced their debut album, ‘So Medieval’.
The full-length is set for release on 12th April via The state51 Conspiracy, with the news arriving alongside teaser single ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’.
Singer and lyricist Arthur Nolan says: “Dig is dedicated to an old flame and a city break. I was eat pray loving, digging around for some culture in the wake of breaking up. The wheels came off the trip quickly, and now I won’t go back to Bologna, I’m banned.”
Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:
APRIL
12 Scunthorpe, Café Indiependent
MAY
4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
5 Bristol, Louisiana
7 Cambridge, Portland Arms
8 Oxford, Common Ground
9 London, The Garage
12 Kendal, Glisky
13 Glasgow, Stereo
14 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom
15 Manchester, YES Basement
18 Sheffield, Get Together Festival
The album’s full tracklisting reads:
- So Medieval
- Mr. Bubblegum
- Darp
- Darp 2 / Exorcism
- I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed
- The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)
- Come On Baby, Dig!
- Sunny
- Cloudy
- Goodnight Bobby