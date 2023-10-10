Blue Bendy have released a new single inspired by a Zara photo shoot, ‘Mr. Bubblegum’

Blue Bendy have released a new single, ‘Mr. Bubblegum’.

The track follows on from recent drop ‘Cloudy’, and their debut EP ‘Motorbike’, which was released last year.

Singer Arthur Nolan says of the inspiration behind the single: “Have you ever been set dressing for a Zara kids photo shoot? We have and it’s hell when you’re in the midst of a messy breakup.”

They’ve also recently been teasing another, longer body of work: “Without being able to give too much away – we’re putting the very final touches on 10 tracks we’re really excited about. Cloudy was the first written and favourite child, but now it’s got 9 equally loved siblings.”

Check out the new single below.