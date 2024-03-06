Blue Bendy have released a new single inspired by lying to get free flights, ‘The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)’

Their debut album is due in April.
Photo Credit: Michael Julings

Blue Bendy have released a new single, ‘The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)’.

It’s a track from their debut album, ‘So Medieval’. The full-length is set for release on 12th April via The state51 Conspiracy, and has already been teased by single ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’.

Singer and lyricist Arthur Nolan explains: “It’s another song about a folly to the continent. This time, I was Barcelona bound. 2 passports and 3 flights later, i met a hero of mine. So it’s dedicated to Bradford Cox. You probably shouldn’t lie to get free flights to music festivals. It works, but it doesn’t make you feel very good afterwards.”

Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:

APRIL
12 Scunthorpe, Café Indiependent

MAY
4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival
5 Bristol, Louisiana
7 Cambridge, Portland Arms
8 Oxford, Common Ground
9 London, The Garage
12 Kendal, Glisky
13 Glasgow, Stereo
14 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom
15 Manchester, YES Basement
18 Sheffield, Get Together Festival

The album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. So Medieval
  2. Mr. Bubblegum
  3. Darp
  4. Darp 2 / Exorcism
  5. I’m Sorry I Left Him To Bleed
  6. The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)
  7. Come On Baby, Dig!
  8. Sunny
  9. Cloudy
  10. Goodnight Bobby
