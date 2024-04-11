Blue Bendy have released the title-track from their imminent debut album, ‘So Medieval’

Blue Bendy have released a new single, ‘So Medieval’.

It’s a track from their debut album of the same name. The full-length is set for release on 12th April via The state51 Conspiracy, and has already been teased by singles ‘Come On Baby, Dig!’ and ‘The Day I Said You’d Died (He Lives)’.

Of the song, singer Arthur Nolan explains: “It was all written in a flurry of self-flagellation. Some break ups go especially bad. You can write about them nicely. I probably did neither here but I tried to redeem someone. Not sure who.”

Director Michael Julings says of the accompanying video: “We had a fun day. Some directors yearn for the glory days of million dollar budgets with 800 backing dancers and sprawling central Manhattan locations. We get much more of a kick out of what joy we can achieve with one rented suit of armour and a smoke machine. The band nailed it. You look into their eyes and genuinely see the fear of battle. Most of them have seen too many winters, or too few.”

Check out the new track below, and catch the band live at the following:

MAY

4 Southampton, Wanderlust Festival

5 Bristol, Louisiana

7 Cambridge, Portland Arms

8 Oxford, Common Ground

9 London, The Garage

12 Kendal, Glisky

13 Glasgow, Stereo

14 Liverpool, Kazimier Stockroom

15 Manchester, YES Basement

18 Sheffield, Get Together Festival