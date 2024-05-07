blur have a new feature-length documentary film coming to cinemas this summer

blur have announced a new feature-length documentary film.

The band – who dropped their album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ last year – will release blur: To The End in cinemas from 19th July. Visit blur.co.uk/totheend for tickets and more information.

Director Toby L comments: “To The End is an intimate glimpse into relationships, motivation and mortality, the sights and sounds of longterm friendship unearthing a fresh new conquest to overcome together. On the subject of capturing a band that has been so well documented, we sat down at the start of the project and agreed that the film had to tell a new story, be shot entirely on location, and crucially, be honest. In To The End, that’s what I hope people can see, and most importantly, feel.

“Working with blur on this documentary, over the past year has been the honour of a lifetime. They were the first band I ever saw – when I was 10 – at Wembley Arena. To consider that a little over 25 years later, I’d be making a film with the band that changed my entire world view on art, culture and music, remains utterly surreal. I hope that through watching it people feel a little closer to this incredible group of artists and friends, and have a richer insight for a life spent being in a band.”

Check out the trailer below.