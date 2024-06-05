blur are going to release a new live album.

‘Live at Wembley Stadium’ was recorded during their gigs at the London venue last summer for latest album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’, and is due 26th July 2024 via Parlophone.

It will be available in the following formats:

· Triple black vinyl – the Sunday show

· Triple teal coloured vinyl – D2C exclusive – the Sunday show

· Double black vinyl – ‘highlights’ across both shows

· Double picture disc vinyl – Blood Records exclusive – ‘highlights’ across both shows

· Double CD – the Sunday show

· Double Cassette – D2C exclusive – show

· Digital – the Sunday show, plus 4 bonus tracks recorded live at the UK warm up shows, May 2023

The band have also not long announced a new feature-length documentary film. blur: To The End is in cinemas from 19th July; visit blur.co.uk/totheend for tickets and more information.

Check out the film’s trailer below.