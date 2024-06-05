Blusher have released a new single and confirmed a summer London show

Blusher have released a new single, ’24 Hours in Paris’.

The track arrives alongside news of a headline show set for 19th July at The Waiting Room in London.

Blusher share: “‘24 Hours in Paris’ is our bittersweet darling. We started writing it after a D&M (deep and meaningful) about the times that we’d done the “run away from your sadness” overseas trip ~ where you find yourself in a beautiful place, expecting it’ll heal you instantly, but really, you just end up eating a croissant in a gutter and overthinking.

“Sonically, it feels like a new colour of the Blusher palette – a different side to our sound that we’re super excited to share with people. We love the idea of taking a left turn from our last single, ‘Accelerator’. We want our music to be your soundtrack on the dance floor, but also for the ride home in the Uber, when you’re staring out the window with a single tear rolling down your cheek.”

The Melbourne-based trio recently shared ‘Rave Angel’, the first taste of new music from the band since the release of their debut EP, ‘Should We Go Dance?’, last summer.

Check out the new single below.