Blusher channel first crushes for their new single ‘Overglow’

Australian pop trio Blusher have released their new single, ‘Overglow’.

The track, which follows recent singles ’24 Hours in Paris’, ‘Accelerator’ and ‘Rave Angel’, is the latest taste of new music from the group since their debut EP ‘Should We Go Dance?’ in mid-2023.

Describing the inspiration behind the song, Blusher explain: “We channelled the feeling of our first crushes, a shimmering Tokyo skyline, and Britney Spears riding a motorbike through the sky in the Toxic video. It’s done a whole lap of the world with us, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it. We hope it leaves people radiating with energy and inspires someone to yell their crush confession over the music on the dancefloor.”

The release comes as Blusher prepare for their debut London headline show at The Waiting Room on 19th July, followed by an appearance at Latitude Festival on 26th July.

The dates in full read:

JULY

19 The Waiting Room, London, UK

26 Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

DECEMBER

4 The Landsdowne, Sydney, Australia

5 Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, Australia