Blusher dropped a new single inspired by Charli XCX – check out ‘Rave Angel’

Blusher have released a new single, ‘Rave Angel’.

The Melbourne-based trio’s new track is the first taste of new music from the band since the release of their debut EP, ‘Should We Go Dance?’, last summer.

They say of the track’s inspiration: “While we were on a writing trip in LA, there was a night we went out so determined to have a big dance, but everywhere we went the DJs were terrible. Miranda’s hype-up playlist in the Uber outmatched them all. A few clubs and an In-N-Out pitstop later, we managed to sneak into a secret Charli XCX and AG Cook DJ set and the night completely turned around.

“The next day, we were inspired to write about the fact that it all could have ended at the In-N-Out burger, if we hadn’t convinced each other to push on. Rave Angel, a phrase we coined while describing how Charli looked behind the decks that night, is the song you play to your friend in the Uber that convinces them to stay out and see what unfolds.

“We wrote the song in a highly caffeinated state with co-producer Pink Slip, who did an amazing job of reflecting our chaotic confidence in the production.”

Check it out below.