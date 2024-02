Boardmasters has confirmed this year’s third and final headliner.

Sam Fender will be topping the bill alongside previous confirmations Stormzy and Chase & Status.

Also newly confirmed are Courteeners, Declan McKenna, Overmono, Kate Nash, Wunderhorse, Los Bitchos, Charlotte Plank, NewDad, Dick & Dom and more.

The Cornwall surf and music festival will take place from 7th-11th August. Visit boardmasters.com for more information.