Bob Vylan have announced a new album with a tongue-in-cheek single about “a proper manly man” – check out ‘He’s A Man’

Bob Vylan have announced a new album, ‘Humble As The Sun’.

The duo’s new effort is set for release on 5th April, preceded by teaser single ‘He’s A Man’. The news arrives ahead of the band’s November tour with Kid Bookie and Panic Shack.

“This album is for the underdogs,” they explain, “the ones who come out swinging and those who refuse to be defeated in the face of injustice, and aims to remind listeners that anger is a fire that can be harnessed and put to use. The album creation started from a conversation with the sun, which is, after all, a big ball of fire that sustains life.

“From masculinity to myths about the G Spot, the themes and topics explored on ‘Humble As The Sun’ make for an often humorously empowering celebration of the peoples ability to endure, overcome and bring about change.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Humble As The Sun Reign GYAG (Get Yourself A Gun) Dream Big Hunger Games Right Here Makes Me Violent He’s A Man Ring The Alarm Still Here

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

8 Limelight 2, Belfast

9 Whelan’s, Dublin

12 Junction 1, Cambridge

13 Stylus, Leeds

14 Garage, Glasgow

16 Boiler Shop, Newcastle

17 O2 Ritz, Manchester

18 O2 Institute, Birmingham

20 Rock City, Newcastle

21 SWX, Bristol

22 Engine Rooms, Southampton

24 Chalk, Brighton

25 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London