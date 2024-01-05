Bob Vylan have released a new single, ‘Hunger Games’: “It offers hope and inspiration”

Bob Vylan have released a new single, ‘Hunger Games’.

It’s a cut from the duo’s new effort ‘Humble As The Sun’, which is set for release on 5th April and has already been preceded by teaser single ‘He’s A Man’.

Bobby Vylan says of the track: “Hunger Games is like a rallying cry for everybody that’s sick of suffering due this economic crisis that we’re living with. “Cost of living crisis” makes it sound sound neat and tidy but it’s a direct result of years of austerity, politicians that prioritise their selfish desires before the good of the country and a capitalist system that is allowing landlords, and big companies to operate unchecked. It talks about the economic hardships many of us are facing but it doesn’t just leave it there. It offers hope and inspiration. It attempts to remind people of the power and worth that we posses despite our financial earnings.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: