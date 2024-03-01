Bob Vylan have released a new single, ‘Makes Me Violent’: “We’re staying right here to give this place hell”

Bob Vylan have released a new single, ‘Makes Me Violent’.

It’s a cut from the duo’s new effort ‘Humble As The Sun’, which is set for release on 5th April and has already been preceded by teaser singles ‘He’s A Man’, ‘Dream Big’ and ‘Hunger Games’.

Bobby Vylan says of the track: “Makes me violent is a letter to England. A country that tells us not to be angry or violent but continues to carry out and allow some of the most violent atrocities in the world. But while it talks about the way this country has treated us and many like us it’s hopeful and is filled with resistance. We’re not going anywhere. We’re staying right here to give this place hell.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: