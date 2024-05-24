Bob Vylan have booked a new UK tour for October and November

Bob Vylan will perform live on Later…with Jools Holland this Saturday 25th May.

Bob Vylan have confirmed a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of the duo’s new effort ‘Humble As The Sun’, which came out in April.

“Humble As The Sun is an album meant to empower,” they explain. “Not just individually but collectively. People have been living with the album individually but it’s soon time to experience it collectively as we travel the country and continent sharing these songs, and of course, favourites from previous albums, with the beautiful community that has been built around the live shows.” 

    The dates read:

    OCTOBER
    22 Brighton C H A L K
    23 Portsmouth Guildhall
    25 Bristol Marble Factory
    26 Plymouth University
    27 Cardiff Great Hall
    29 Newcastle NX
    30 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers
    31 Sheffield Leadmill

    NOVEMBER
    02 Manchester Academy
    03 Birmingham O2 Institute
    05 Nottingham Rock City
    07 London Electric Brixton

