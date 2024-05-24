Bob Vylan have booked a new UK tour for October and November

Bob Vylan have confirmed a new UK tour.
The dates are in support of the duo’s new effort ‘Humble As The Sun’, which came out in April.
“Humble As The Sun is an album meant to empower,” they explain. “Not just individually but collectively. People have been living with the album individually but it’s soon time to experience it collectively as we travel the country and continent sharing these songs, and of course, favourites from previous albums, with the beautiful community that has been built around the live shows.”
The dates read:
OCTOBER
22 Brighton C H A L K
23 Portsmouth Guildhall
25 Bristol Marble Factory
26 Plymouth University
27 Cardiff Great Hall
29 Newcastle NX
30 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers
31 Sheffield Leadmill
NOVEMBER
02 Manchester Academy
03 Birmingham O2 Institute
05 Nottingham Rock City
07 London Electric Brixton