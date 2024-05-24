Bob Vylan have booked a new UK tour for October and November

Bob Vylan have confirmed a new UK tour.

The dates are in support of the duo’s new effort ‘Humble As The Sun’, which came out in April.

“Humble As The Sun is an album meant to empower,” they explain. “Not just individually but collectively. People have been living with the album individually but it’s soon time to experience it collectively as we travel the country and continent sharing these songs, and of course, favourites from previous albums, with the beautiful community that has been built around the live shows.”

The dates read:

OCTOBER

22 Brighton C H A L K

23 Portsmouth Guildhall

25 Bristol Marble Factory

26 Plymouth University

27 Cardiff Great Hall

29 Newcastle NX

30 Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

31 Sheffield Leadmill

NOVEMBER

02 Manchester Academy

03 Birmingham O2 Institute

05 Nottingham Rock City

07 London Electric Brixton