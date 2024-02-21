Bodega have released a new single inspired by gentrification and destruction, ‘City Is Taken’

Bodega have released a new single, ‘City Is Taken’.

It’s the latest cur from the band’s upcoming record ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’, out 12th April via Chrysalis Records.

Nikki Belfiglio, joint lead vocalist, says of the track: “‘City Is Taken’ a song about my experience of moving to NYC in 2010. I came to view myself and my artistic role models as a force of gentrification caught in the invisible web on profiteering that follows artists wherever they go. My visual presence became an unwitting symbol of destruction; the antithesis of everything I sought to create.”

Check out the video below, and catch the band in the UK this spring:

MAY

25 London, UK – Wide Awake Festival

26 Walton-on-Trent, UK – Bearded Theory Festival

27 Manchester, UK – New Century Hall

28 Brighton, UK – Concorde 2