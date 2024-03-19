Bodega have released a new single about buying crap, ‘Cultural Consumer III’

Bodega have released a new single, ‘Cultural Consumer III’.

It’s the latest cut from the band’s upcoming record ‘Our Brand Could Be Yr Life’, out 12th April via Chrysalis Records.

Ben Hozie, joint lead vocalist, says: “The ‘cultural consumer’ is a character who has become essential to my songwriting for BODEGA. “Cultural Consumer I” was the first song I wrote where I feel like I found the songwriting voice for the band and the ‘cultural consumer’ showed up in the first BODEGA single “How Did This Happen?!” in 2018. The cultural consumer is a middle class bohemian who is addicted to studying culture (both high art and pop culture) and is thus oppressed by it.

“In “Cultural Consumer III” he has become a new ager who is blasting a killer curated playlist in his car on the way to the airport to fly to a meditation retreat in Taiwan. Despite all of his consuming and questing for self-help, unlike Bob Dylan, he has never once ‘gazed upon the chimes of freedom flashing.’ He is just buying crap.”

