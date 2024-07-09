Body Meat shares new single ‘Electrische’, taken from upcoming debut album ‘Starchris’

The experimental pop artist's upcoming debut album will feature 13 tracks blending chaos and complexity.

Body Meat, the musical project of Chris Taylor, has released a new single titled ‘Electrische’ from his upcoming debut album ‘Starchris’.

The album is set to be released on 23rd August via Partisan Records. ‘Electrische’ follows previous singles ‘North Side’, ‘High Beams’, and ‘Focus’ from the forthcoming record.

Taylor described the creation of ‘Electrische’, saying, “It’s like driving a fast car through the hills of Switzerland at night where you can see the lights of a club faintly off in the distance.” The track was written at 2 AM in Taylor’s home, born from an exercise in free writing and overthinking, and is accompanied by a video featuring long, single-take shots that follow Taylor, creating a morphing effect.

You can check it out below

