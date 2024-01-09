Bombay Bicycle Club have teamed up with Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann for a new EP

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a new EP, ‘Fantasies’.

The four-track effort follows on from their recent album ‘My Big Day’, and sees them team up with Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence and Matilda Mann. It’s due on 23rd February.

The band explain: “When we decided to hold ‘Fantasneeze’ back for its own release after the album, we kept working and finished off three other songs in short order. We think of this as a Bombay & Friends release because each song has a good friend of the band singing on it (Lucy Rose, Rae Morris, Liz Lawrence, Matilda Mann). Some are old friends with long-term, close associations to the band (Lucy Rose for instance) while Matilda Mann is a newer collaborator (having contacted Jack to do some co-writing initially a couple years ago). It’s also very much a continuation of My Big Day as it was recorded around the same time and mixed by Dave Fridmann.”

Check out ‘Fantasneeze’ below, and catch the band live at the following:

JANUARY

29 The Telegraph Building, Belfast

30 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

FEBRUARY

2 O2 Academy, Birmingham

3 Centre, Brighton

5 Beacon, Bristol

6 Rock City, Nottingham

8 O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

10 Corn Exchange, Cambridge

12 Barrowland, Glasgow

15 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16 O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 University Great Hall, Cardiff

JULY

12 Alexandra Palace Park, London