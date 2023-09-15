Bombay Bicycle Club celebrate “the hopefulness of youth” with their new single, ‘Turn The World On’

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a new single, ‘Turn The World On’.

Following on from recent drop ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, it’s the latest track from their forthcoming sixth album, ‘My Big Day’, which will be released on 20th October, and features guest appearances from Damon Albarn, Jay Som, and Nilüfer Yanya.

Speaking about the track and video, the band explain: “‘Turn The World On’ is the last song Jack wrote for the album and also the most personal. Some of us became parents for the first time when we were writing and recording over the last couple of years and ‘Turn the World On’ is a reflection on becoming a parent and the hopefulness of youth. To capture the spirit of the song, we tried to recreate Jack’s childhood bedroom for the video.”

Check it out below.