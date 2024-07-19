Bombay Bicycle Club are going to stream their recent Alexandra Palace Park gig

Bombay Bicycle Club are set to release a live concert stream of their headline performance at London’s Alexandra Palace Park, which took place on 12th July 2024.

The stream, captured by streaming service On Air, will be available from 8th August. Fans will have two years of on-demand access to the full 20-song set, which includes tracks from all six of the band’s studio albums.

Reflecting on the significance of the show, the band explain: “We’re so happy we decided to record our Alexandra Palace Park show. It was so special for us in so many ways: from it being our homecoming gig just around the corner from where we grew up to the beautiful setting to one of the best crowds we’ve ever had, the stars really aligned on the night. It’s something we’ll definitely keep watching over the years to come to relive a truly special evening”.

The 1 hour 30 minute performance features guest appearances from Rae Morris and Nilüfer Yanya. Tickets for the stream are available for pre-order now.