Bombay Bicycle Club have released a single with Chaka Khan, and announced a new tour that includes a stop at Alexandra Palace Park

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a new single, and announced a tour.

Following on from recent drops ‘Turn The World On’ and ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, ‘Tekken 2’ features a surprise collaboration with Chaka Khan and is the latest track from their forthcoming sixth album, ‘My Big Day’, which will be released on 20th October.

“After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in,” Chaka comments. “The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”

Jack adds of ‘Tekken 2’: “‘It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy L.A. studio giving her singing directions.

“Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that – it’s about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JANUARY

29 The Telegraph Building, Belfast

30 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

FEBRUARY

2 O2 Academy, Birmingham

3 Centre, Brighton

5 Beacon, Bristol

6 Rock City, Nottingham

8 O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

10 Corn Exchange, Cambridge

12 Barrowland, Glasgow

15 O2 City Hall, Newcastle

16 O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 University Great Hall, Cardiff

JULY

12 Alexandra Palace Park, London