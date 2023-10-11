Bombay Bicycle Club have released a single with Chaka Khan, and announced a new tour that includes a stop at Alexandra Palace Park

The band's new album is out later this month.

Bombay Bicycle Club have shared a new single, and announced a tour.

Following on from recent drops ‘Turn The World On’ and ‘I Want To Be Your Only Pet’, ‘Tekken 2’ features a surprise collaboration with Chaka Khan and is the latest track from their forthcoming sixth album, ‘My Big Day’which will be released on 20th October.

“After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in,” Chaka comments. “The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.”

Jack adds of ‘Tekken 2’: “‘It has been a pretty crazy journey, from sitting on my sofa messing around with a keyboard and drum machine to sitting across from Chaka Khan in a fancy L.A. studio giving her singing directions.

“Chaka was an absolute superstar and the whole experience was so positive. I think the song reflects that – it’s about coming together, putting any bad thoughts aside and just enjoying the moment.”

Check out the new single below, and catch the band live at the following:

JANUARY
29 The Telegraph Building, Belfast
30 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

FEBRUARY
2 O2 Academy, Birmingham
3 Centre, Brighton
5 Beacon, Bristol
6 Rock City, Nottingham
8 O2 Academy, Sheffield
9 The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich
10 Corn Exchange, Cambridge
12 Barrowland, Glasgow
15 O2 City Hall, Newcastle
16 O2 Apollo, Manchester
18 University Great Hall, Cardiff

JULY
12 Alexandra Palace Park, London

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST
Music News
Dork's Chart Attack finishes season one with Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You'
Features
Rebecca Black: "I'm just having fun and going for it"
Music News
Flamingods have released a new single from their upcoming album - check out 'Adana'
Music News
SIPHO. has shared a new single exploring the nuances of relationships, 'RUN FOR YOUR LIFE'
Music News
Marika Hackman has announced her new album 'Big Sigh' with teaser single 'Hanging'
READ MORE