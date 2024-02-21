Bored At My Grandmas House has announced her debut album with title-track ‘Show & Tell’

Bored At My Grandmas House, aka Leeds-based Amber Strawbridge, has announced her debut album.

‘Show & Tell’ – which follows on from debut EP ‘Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too’ – will be released on 7th June via CLUE Records / EMI North. It’ll be accompanied by a London headline date at MOTH Club on 16th October.

“The main overall theme of this album is connection,” she explains. “Connection with myself, connection with the world and connection to the people around me who I love. This album is for me first and foremost and was a way for me to internally process.

“The origin of these tracks all stem from me wanting to understand these connections and process my emotions surrounding them. The album covers topics such as the power of queer love, humanity and its ‘delusions of grandeur’, reflection and purpose.

“It would be unwise to say that I haven’t developed and changed a lot since my EP. I’ve experienced more, questioned more, felt more and allowed myself to be vulnerable more – which I hope translates throughout the Album.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads: