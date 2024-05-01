Bored at My Grandma’s House has shared a new single, ‘I Like What You Bring Out In Me’

Bored at My Grandmas House, the musical alias of Leeds-based artist Amber Strawbridge, has just released a new single titled ‘I Like What You Bring Out In Me’. This track offers a glimpse into her upcoming debut album ‘Show & Tell’, set to be released on June 7th through CLUE Records in collaboration with EMI North.

Amber describes the inspiration behind the song, stating, “This song is about all the gross cringey things that come along with being in love. It’s about the realisation of someone bringing out the best in you and making you feel confident in yourself at all times, something that I hadn’t really ever experienced prior to being with my girlfriend.”

‘Show & Tell’ promises to be a rich tapestry of emotions and experiences, covering a range of topics from anxiety and mental health to love and loss. Amber explains the overarching theme of the album: “The main overall theme of this album is connection. Connection with myself, connection with the world and connection to the people around me who I love. This album is for me first and foremost and was a way for me to internally process.”

“The origin of these tracks all stem from me wanting to understand these connections and process my emotions surrounding them,” she continues. “The album covers topics such as the power of queer love, humanity and its ‘delusions of grandeur’, reflection and purpose. It would be unwise to say that I haven’t developed and changed a lot since my EP. I’ve experienced more, questioned more, felt more and allowed myself to be vulnerable more – which I hope translates throughout the album.”