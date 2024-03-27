Bored At My Grandmas House has released a new single inspired by greed and ignorance, ‘How Do You See The World?’

Bored At My Grandmas House, aka Leeds-based Amber Strawbridge, has released a new single, ‘How Do You See The World?’.

It’s the latest cut from her recently-announced debut album. ‘Show & Tell’ – which follows on from debut EP ‘Sometimes I Forget You’re Human Too’ – will be released on 7th June via CLUE Records / EMI North. It’ll be accompanied by a London headline date at MOTH Club on 16th October.

“HDYSTW is a song I wrote about humanity’s greed, ignorance and lack of accountability surrounding the state of the world we live in,” she explains. “It’s about how we as humans still prioritise material goods, wealth and power rather than sustainability within society – even when all the facts, stats and evidence highlighting our negative impact and its dangers are handed to us on a plate. It’s me questioning how big we really are in the grand scope of life and predicting mother nature’s rightful comeback.”

“The main overall theme of this album is connection,” she continues. “Connection with myself, connection with the world and connection to the people around me who I love. This album is for me first and foremost and was a way for me to internally process.

“The origin of these tracks all stem from me wanting to understand these connections and process my emotions surrounding them. The album covers topics such as the power of queer love, humanity and its ‘delusions of grandeur’, reflection and purpose.

“It would be unwise to say that I haven’t developed and changed a lot since my EP. I’ve experienced more, questioned more, felt more and allowed myself to be vulnerable more – which I hope translates throughout the Album.”

The album’s full tracklisting reads: