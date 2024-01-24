Borough Council have dropped their new single ‘Casino’.

The track marks the Hastings trio’s first release as part of Speedy Wunderground’s single series, which has previously featured the likes of Squid, black midi, Black Country, New Road, Loyle Carner, Kae Tempest and The Lounge Society.

The band comment: “When [Speedy Wunderground boss] Dan saw us play live, Casino was our opener, so that was his first impression of us. It’s basically instrumental, and it felt like a weird choice for a single. That’s what made it exciting. It’s the intro, that’s its purpose. It sets the tone…

“We wrote Casino a few weeks before the session, and it stayed unfinished up until then. ‘Cause the Speedy ethos is all about capturing a raw moment and the energy of the room, it made total sense for us to finish it on the spot with Dan.

“It took us as long to write as it did to record and we finished early and had a pint.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live on tour over the next few weeks.