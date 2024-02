Boston Manor have dropped a new single, ‘Container’.

It follows on from their fourth album, ‘Datura’, and arrives ahead of an April tour and summer set at 2000trees.

Lead singer Henry Cox says: “Container explores the idea of second chances, the panic that sets in knowing you need to change your world before it’s too late and you get swallowed up and lost forever. It’s about the stagnancy of life creeping up on you and how that can bring about change.”

