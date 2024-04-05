Boston Manor ponder the decisions they’ve made with new single, ‘Sliding Doors’

Boston Manor have dropped a new single, ‘Sliding Doors’.

It follows on from recent single ‘Container’, as well as their fourth album ‘Datura’, and arrives ahead of an April tour and summer set at 2000trees.

Lead singer Henry Cox says: “Sliding Doors is named after that movie of the same name. I called it that because when we were writing it I started thinking about all of the decisions that I’ve made that have led me to the life I have and how circumstantial a lot of it is. It got me thinking about how Boston Manor started. I’d had a few conversations with Dan [Cunniff, bass] and Mike [Cunniff, lead guitar] (who I barely knew at the time) about starting a band. But at that time I was in art school in a different city and I had a bunch of other stuff going on. I was also starting like two other bands with different people so I figured it was just something that you talk about.”

