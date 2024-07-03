Boston Manor have released a video for their latest single, ‘Heat Me Up’

Boston Manor have shared a new video for their single ‘Heat Me Up’.

It’s an early teaser from their recently-announced fifth album ‘Sundiver’, set for release on 6th September via SharpTone Records.

Lead singer Henry Cox says of the track: “‘Heat Me Up’ ended up being the first track we finished on the album. We’d gone down to Welwyn Garden City where we were going to record the album to write and do some pre-production. It was actually our day off, it was a blistering hot day and we had nothing to do, so we had a barbecue in the garden and wrote a song. Sometimes tunes take months to write but this just flew right out in an afternoon. It’s a song about being utterly obsessed with someone and being grateful for what you have.”

Of the new video, he continues: “‘Heat Me Up’ is a love song. It’s about realising that what you have is so precious you would do anything to protect it and nurture it. We set out to work with Tom Dream on this project, he’s somebody we’ve wanted to work with for ages, so we were over the moon that we could make the collaboration happen for ‘Heat Me Up’. He was so great to work with, and watching him interpret the song with such creativity and vision was really inspiring. We had so much fun making the video.”

Video director Tom Dream adds: “Boston Manor are my new favourite band. Their sound combines the best elements of my favourite 90s bands, but with even more massive production. And they are all proper lovely lads. We shot the video at my new location house in Kent, which perfectly matched the vision we had in mind for this track. My hope was to blend a 1950s Palm Springs black-and-white aesthetic with the quaint, eerie feel of the English countryside.”

Check out the new video below.