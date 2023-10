Bow Anderson has released a brand new single, ‘Dear Body’.

Following on from last year’s ’20s’ and this summer’s ‘Midnight’, it sees the Edinburgh-born, London-based songwriter embracing her body.

A press release explains: “‘Dear Body’ is dedicated to anyone who struggles to love their body: a powerful, 80s-leaning ballad with startlingly honest lyricism about your image, self-worth, and ultimately inner strength.”

