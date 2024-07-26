Bow Anderson embraces failure with her anthemic new track ‘Fail’

Scottish singer-songwriter Bow Anderson has released her new single ‘Fail’.

The track – which follows Anderson’s recent debut performance at Glastonbury and her previous release, ’12 Minute Walk’ – explores themes of self-doubt and the pressure to succeed.

She explains: “I went through a period where I felt like a failure constantly (still do sometimes). I put way too much pressure on myself. I’ve always expected more and would never take a moment to celebrate achievements. There’s lots of thoughts that give me anxiety but failure somehow feels like the biggest hurdle. Which is crazy! Failure can be a good thing. It makes you stronger. It teaches you and builds new chapters.”

She continues, “I guess I was getting really in my own head and really frustrated. So I wanted to make an upbeat sound that owns up to being scared of failure, but is also about being okay with it. This song is for anybody who’s putting too much pressure on themselves to be kind to themselves, too.”

Check it out below.